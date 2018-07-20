HRH Duchess of Cornwall returns to the Isle of Wight next week

The Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting Osborne House as well as attending the naming of the new Red Funnel ferry Red Jet 7.

camilla duchess of cornwall

The council share this latest news. Ed

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, will be visiting the Isle of Wight next week (24 July).

During her trip to the Isle of Wight, she will visit Osborne House, where she will be joined by Dame Judi Dench and have the opportunity to see how the House has changed since her last visit in 2009.

A short walkabout in Cowes will take place before the naming of the new Red Funnel ferry Red Jet 7.

Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, said:

“It will be a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness back to the Island where she will not only be able to meet Islanders and visitors but also see some of the changes that have been made in the intervening years.”

Friday, 20th July, 2018 11:25am

By

