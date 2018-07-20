HRH Duchess of Cornwall returns to the Isle of Wight next week

The council share this latest news. Ed

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, will be visiting the Isle of Wight next week (24 July).

During her trip to the Isle of Wight, she will visit Osborne House, where she will be joined by Dame Judi Dench and have the opportunity to see how the House has changed since her last visit in 2009.

A short walkabout in Cowes will take place before the naming of the new Red Funnel ferry Red Jet 7.

Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, said: