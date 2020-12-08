‘Hug in a Mug’ aims to deliver a well-being service for the community

Whisk Takers, Ryde Academy’s 2020-21 Young Enterprise team, want to spread some cheer this Christmas and prove the theory that chocolate makes you happy with their ‘Hug in a Mug’.

When thinking of ideas for their business they wanted a product which suited budgets, but also let their friends and family know they were still in their thoughts during these socially distanced times when many can’t see each other as much as they’d like, especially over the Christmas period.

‘Hug in a Mug’

After thinking of several ideas, they came up with their first products, the ‘Hug in a Mug’. A product that they want to also be a ‘well-being service for the community’.

Maisie Revert, Managing Director of Whisk Takers has already taken a large order from someone wanting to spread some cheer round the school this Christmas.

Teachers ‘blown away’ by quality

Maisie said,

“We had a tasting session for some senior teachers, and they were blown away by the quality of the chocolate for the price. We’re now working after lessons to ensure we fulfil the order before the school breaks up for Christmas.”

Miss Muncaster (head of sixth form at Ryde Academy) described the mug cake as “a ridiculously rich chocolate cake”.

Two versions

The “Hug in a Mug” comes in a deluxe (£5) and standard version (£3). It is suitable as a small thank you to friends, staff or neighbours or a cheer up gift. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free versions are also available.

At the heart of both is the microwave chocolate chip mug mix which can be made in 90 seconds in the heat-proof mug provided. The instructions invite you to “shake the cake” to get going, and then add a little milk and oil from the cupboard and mix.

Reece: Great tasting local product

Tom Reece, one of the directors of the business, said,

“It’s a great-tasting local product and orders are already flowing in from teachers wanting to cheer up their students, during what has been a tough year in the education sector.”

Special offer

As a special offer until the end of the year Whisk Takers are offering free contactless delivery on the Island if people order more than ten units. New products will be added in the New Year.

For any extra information or to order please feel to contact:

