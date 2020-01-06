If you’re driving in Southampton – Look out for Britain’s busiest speed camera

If you are an Isle of Wight driver who travels through Bitterne by car or van watch out for Britain’s busiest speed camera.

According to government figures, the speed camera on Maybray Way, Bitterne was triggered more than 50,000 times in two years.

With the cost of a Fixed Penalty Notice for speeding set at £100, that’s £5m in revenue for the Government.

City Chiefs: “Safe” limit

Driving groups called for the speed limit (currently 30mph) on the mile-long stretch of road to be increased, but Southampton City Chiefs argue that it is “safe”.

The local MP, Royston Smith, said he believed that if the speed limit is increased, drivers would break that new limit.

“Catching people out”

However, motorist advocacy group, The Alliance of British Drivers, say the speed limit on the A3024 should be reviewed, adding that the camera is “catching people out”.

The council say the classification for the road – a road restricted to a speed limit not exceeding 30mph – is supported by the street lighting no more than 200 yards apart.

Source: Southampton Daily Echo

Image: invisible property under CC BY 2.0