Innovative ideas for ‘active travel’ rewarded

Does your business, group, organisation or charity have an innovative and exciting idea to encourage active travel on the Isle of Wight? If so, the Isle of Wight Council would love to hear from you!

Isle of Wight Council is inviting potential innovators to bid for an Active Travel Innovation Grant. The purpose of the grant is to support organisations which seek to deliver their own projects which inspire additional cycling and walking on the Isle of Wight.*

Organisations are invited to bid for a maximum of £15,000 for projects which:

unlock potential to increase walking and cycling on the Island;

embrace innovation; proposals which present a new concept or idea are likely to be weighted above those which expand an existing initiative;

applicants are expected to contribute 100% match funding to the overall project costs. Match funding can be capital or revenue funding, and can include monetised ‘in kind’ support, such as volunteer time costed.

Do not worry if your idea has never been done before or is ground breaking – those are exactly the projects we are looking for, to truly put the Isle of Wight on the map as a venue for active travel.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted by the deadline of 5pm on Friday 28 July 2017.

All applicants will be notified of the results of the application on 17 August 2017.

The application requires the completion of an online application form, available on the Isle of Wight Council Website.

The assessment will be in two parts:

part 1: applications are reviewed to ensure they are complete and that they meet the funding objectives;

part 2: eligible applications are evaluated by a panel, using a transparent evaluation methodology which will be applied consistently across all applications.

* The type of funding available through this competition is revenue funding. No capital funding is available.