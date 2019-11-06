Island Line trains suspended again

Island Line trains are suffering more problems today as the service is suspended.

South Western Railway says,

“Due to an electrical train fault between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin, train services running to and from these stations will be suspended. Disruption is expected until further notice.



“Our engineers are working to get the service up and running as soon as possible.”

For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

SWR apologise for any disruption that this may cause to your journey.

Image: © Island Line Trains