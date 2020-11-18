Islander launches #WiseUpMaskUp social media campaign

Adrian Brewer – known for his involvement with Roll Out The Barrell Trust – has launched a new social media campaign.

#WiseUpMaskUp is calling on individuals to make sure they wear face coverings when they are in situations where it’s required, such as public transport or in shops.

Tweeting reminders

He has created a Twitter account WiseUpMaskUp and is calling on others to support the campaign.

In his latest tweet he points out that having travelled on an Isle of Wight ferry on Tuesday, he believed that those travelling without face coverings were not challenged by staff.

Rules on face coverings

Red Funnel’s information page on wearing face coverings acknowledges that some people will be exempt from wearing a face covering:

According to the latest government guidance, passengers with a physical or mental illness or impairment, or a disability that means they cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering will be exempt. Children under the age of 11 will also be exempt.

However, they do also say:

By law, Red Funnel must refuse travel to customers who can (but do not) wear coverings. Customers could forfeit the cost of their booking should they refuse to comply.

What the ferry companies say

News OnTheWight have written to all ferry companies for clarification of their policy to challenge passengers who do not wear face coverings (but who can).

You can read each cross-Solent companies FAQs on face coverings below:

Image: Charles Deluvio under CC BY 2.0