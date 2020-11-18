Letter: Regional flight connectivity is vital for an Island only served by ferries

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Thomas Munro. Ed

I am writing again to state the urgent case for a feasibility study into the expansion of Bembridge Airport for commercial airline use.

Recently the Island’s ferries were awarded millions to keep going during Covid; millions will be awarded to enhance the Ryde interchange and thousands have also been given to rejuvenate the high streets.

Government funded feasibility study

This makes me think that if the Council themselves don’t have the money for a feasibility study, the government could be asked to help fund one.

They could even give it as part of the Island Deal that’s now being chased up. The government has just approved multi billion pound road schemes so it seems fair to request £40,000 for a feasibility study.

Could transform the Island’s economy

A commercial airport could potentially transform the Island’s economy and connectivity for residents and visitors alike for years to come.

The government always highlights how important regional connectivity is for the UK; how important also it should be for this Island that is only served by unreliable, very expensive ferries.

Mr Munro’s GoFundMe Appeal has raised £10 of the £50,000 target.

