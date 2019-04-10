Islanders against 5G technology gather for protest

Isle of Wight campaigners opposed to 5G technology have urged the council to call a halt on the roll-out of 5G until more research is done into its effects.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

5g protesters in newport

Isle of Wight residents opposed to the introduction of 5G technology on the Island made their voices heard in St James’ Square, Newport last Saturday (6th April).

What is 5G?
5G is the latest generation of cellular mobile communications.

It succeeds the 4G, 3G and 2G systems. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity.

Those opposed to 5G technology due to safety concerns are calling on the Government to halt the roll-out of 5G until more research has been carried out into its effects.

All ages concerned
Organsiers said,

“The demonstration clearly showed the concern from young and old about a technology which is being rolled out without due diligence, without strategic health or environmental impact assessments and without any public consultations — without public consent.

“To expose people and wildlife to 24/7 pulsed millimetre wave radiation is in clear breach of the precautionary principle and of our human rights, which are enshrined in UN law.”

Other countries acting
They went on to say,

“People across the world are halting 5g roll out including Brussels and Rome until more research has been conducted, in line with the plea from many thousands of scientists and doctors across the globe.”

Stop the roll-out
The Isle of Wight campaigners have urged the council to call a halt on the roll-out of 5G until more research is done into its effects.

Last March, it was revealed the IWC did not win a bid to become a pilot testbed for 5G. IWC Chief Executive, John Metcalfe, says the IWC does not have the power to restrict the roll-out.

More information about the effects on 5G technology can be found on the think tank, The Environmental Health Trust’s Website.

Next meeting
The next 5G information and discussion meeting on Sunday 14th April at 3pm, in the Unitarian Meeting House, opposite County Hall, in Newport.

Wednesday, 10th April, 2019 12:14pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mE4

Filed under: Environment, Featured, Green Issues, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Islanders against 5G technology gather for protest"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
johnr

Quite a few more States and Countries are against this, Rome, Brussels, Florida, Australia, Canada, Poland and Norway.
They must have a valid reason.

Vote Up10Vote Down
10, April 2019 2:38 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*