Islanders against 5G technology gather for protest

Isle of Wight residents opposed to the introduction of 5G technology on the Island made their voices heard in St James’ Square, Newport last Saturday (6th April).

What is 5G? 5G is the latest generation of cellular mobile communications.



It succeeds the 4G, 3G and 2G systems. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity.



Those opposed to 5G technology due to safety concerns are calling on the Government to halt the roll-out of 5G until more research has been carried out into its effects.

All ages concerned

Organsiers said,

“The demonstration clearly showed the concern from young and old about a technology which is being rolled out without due diligence, without strategic health or environmental impact assessments and without any public consultations — without public consent. “To expose people and wildlife to 24/7 pulsed millimetre wave radiation is in clear breach of the precautionary principle and of our human rights, which are enshrined in UN law.”

Other countries acting

They went on to say,

“People across the world are halting 5g roll out including Brussels and Rome until more research has been conducted, in line with the plea from many thousands of scientists and doctors across the globe.”

Stop the roll-out

The Isle of Wight campaigners have urged the council to call a halt on the roll-out of 5G until more research is done into its effects.

Last March, it was revealed the IWC did not win a bid to become a pilot testbed for 5G. IWC Chief Executive, John Metcalfe, says the IWC does not have the power to restrict the roll-out.

More information about the effects on 5G technology can be found on the think tank, The Environmental Health Trust’s Website.

Next meeting

The next 5G information and discussion meeting on Sunday 14th April at 3pm, in the Unitarian Meeting House, opposite County Hall, in Newport.