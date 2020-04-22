‘Islanders are not guinea pigs’: Politicians hit back at pitch to use Isle of Wight as Covid-19 testing and mobile tracking pilot

The Isle of Wight council leader and Isle of Wight MP have come under fire for their plans to pitch the Isle of Wight being used as a ‘potential pilot for testing a community’ for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

As revealed by OnTheWight on Tuesday (read highlights and listen to podcast) Conservative Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart is pitching the Isle of Wight as a test-bed for ending the Coronavirus lockdown.

Early lock down opposed

Island Labour have hit out, saying they, “strongly oppose any early end to the lockdown which takes risks with Islanders’ lives and health”, adding that the high proportion of elderly residents in high-risk groups “makes this proposal all the more troubling”.

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said:

“I hope this story is media nonsense, because it would be deeply concerning if Dave Stewart and Bob Seely were willing to take risks with Islanders’ lives, as the story suggests. “We’ve just had the army finish building two new facilities for virus sufferers. We have temporary refrigerated containers at the cemetery for extra bodies, and Island police are tweeting daily about issuing fines to people for leaving their houses. It is very difficult to square those facts, let alone unofficial accounts of the virus spreading in our care homes, with claims about small infection rates allowing the lockdown to end earlier than elsewhere.



“The only criteria for assessing whether the Island’s lockdown should end is whether it is safe to do so. Not whether it’s convenient for local politicians, or whether the Conservative government think it would be an interesting experiment, in which Islanders would be the unwilling test subjects.



“We would very strongly oppose the ending of the lockdown on the Island before the ending of the national lockdown. Islanders are not guinea pigs.”

Brodie: Dumbfounded by Leader’s comments

Isle of Wight Independent Labour councillor for Newport East, Geoff Brodie, has written to the council leader saying,

“You appear to have lost any sense of being someone who should represent all Islanders in your role as leader of the IW Council. “When I heard you on Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday morning I was dumbfounded. Since then I have had a good number of residents contacting me asking what on earth you and the MP are doing. You are each reported as follows;



Bob Seely, the MP for the Isle of Wight, told The Telegraph: “The island is generally liked by social scientists because it is an isolated community. The ferries are now down to an essential service, so you can pretty much track every human being that comes off and on the island.” Dave Stewart, leader of the Council of Isle of Wight, added: “We have 140,000 people on the Isle of Wight and we are an ideal pilot location for the Government to try out a whole community test.” “Can I ask on what basis you have decided to call for the Island to be essentially a guinea pig during the current crisis?”



Green Party’s concerns

The Isle of Wight Green party have shared their concerns about the plans to persuade the government the Isle of Wight should be a ‘potential pilot for testing a community’.

Daniel James, Chair of the IW Green Party, told OnTheWight,

“Seely and Stewart have displayed complete insensitivity to Islanders by volunteering us all up for this ill-considered proposal. “We need greater access to tests, but we are not the government’s guinea-pigs. There must be clear evidence of public support from Islanders before any pilot programme with ‘technology and Apps and things’ (Cllr Stewart) is even considered. “The Island has a significant population of elderly and vulnerable people, and Coronavirus is a fatal illness with no known cure. The priority must be the health of Islanders living here now, not to focus on a ‘Save our Summer’ campaign to validate using the Island as a bolthole for wealthy people fleeing the mainland.”

Lowthion: Are we merely being used to boost government’s ‘100,000 tests a day’ target

Vix Lowthion, spokesperson for the IW Green Party, continued,

“We must urgently support our NHS to test, trace and isolate all suspected cases of the virus. But any plans for the Island to be used as a pilot scheme of mass community testing must be thoroughly thought through by our MP and Council leader. “Is the Island population and demographics best placed to pilot the use of smart phone Apps? Do we have enough police to enforce 14 day quarantine for new arrivals? Are we merely being used to boost the government’s promised ‘100,000 tests a day’ target which they are currently failing spectacularly to meet? “Councillor Stewart has completely omitted to mention needing public backing for his guinea-pig scheme, and we urge him to show evidence of this support and answers to these questions before he forces us to be a test bed for the government.”

Infection rates

At time of writing there were 74 lab-confirmed cases of Coronavirus attributed to the Isle of Wight, with 14 deaths.

Island Labour say the decision to push for the pilot was “supposedly based on small infection rates” but they are aware from contacts in the local health and care services that,

“The current numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases appear to significantly understate infection rates. It is also possible that they understate death rates, as deaths in care homes are not included in Government figures. “We have been informed of several cases of the virus in care homes.”

Petition against the plans

An online petition has been created by Ryde councillor, Karen Lucioni, opposing the plans.

It reads:

“The Island should not be a test bed to leave lock-down earlier than the rest of the U.K. Residents hold their families close to their hearts. Please do not sign us up to this.”

At time of publishing the petition had attracted 190 signatures.

