Islanders join national call for end to Universal Credit

Sharon McNamara shares this report from Saturday’s

Despite persistent rain, Unite Community Isle of Wight were proud to join 85 other scheduled actions across the UK last Friday and Saturday, in a national protest about Universal Credit benefit changes, which are leaving households without income or resources for over five weeks causing anxiety and misery for thousands of families.

A collection point for Foodbank donations was well-supported and Island residents took leaflets and signed a petition calling for the immediate stopping and scrapping of Universal Credit.

Unite Community Isle of Wight extend a huge thanks to everyone who participated.