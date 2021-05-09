Police investigation launched following fire at derelict Ocean Hotel and Kings Bar site

A police investigation has been launched following a large fire at the derelict Ocean Hotel and Kings Bar in Sandown last night (Saturday).

Emergency services attending the fire included Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, IW Ambulance Service, as well as Police who are still in attendance this morning.

As the raging fire was tackled, several streets were closed and neighbours advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Police: appeal for information

Isle of Wight Police have today issued an appeal for information. Sgt Sharland posted to their Facebook Group,

“I am glad to report that nobody has been injured and an investigation as to the source of the fire is ongoing. “If you saw anything that could assist us, please call 101 and quote reference number 44210177386.”

Praise for fire service

Sgt Sharland went on to add,

“I would like to comment on the fantastic efforts from our Fire Service, who have managed to bring such a ferocious fire under control so quickly and contain it to the building. “I am always in awe of our friends in red and their bravery facing such a destructive force, “Thank you Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, you do an incredible job!”

Recently sold

The property, along with nine others across the country, was sold on 21st April by the liquidators to Phoenix Commercial Property Development (PCPD). This followed the collapse of the Carlauren Group and the scandal of hotel chain founder and missing £50m.

Residents in Sandown say the site had been left unsecured and that trespassers had been reported earlier on Saturday.

Video showed vandalism and lack of security

In March squatters took up residence at the site in an attempt to protect the heritage from being destroyed. They agreed to leave the property to ensure the sale could go through, but on the condition that the site would be secured to avoid any further vandalism.

Just hours before the fire began on Saturday, one of the squatters, Arron Swaffar from The Nutters Productions, got in touch with News OnTheWight sharing a video of the damage that had been carried out since they had left the property in March. It showed wanton vandalism of historic parts of the building that have a close connection to Lewis Carrol and Charles Darwin.

Now destroyed by the fire.

Image: © Jane Cresdee of Sandown Hub and Our Sandown