Our Ryde councillors help town council become more diverse and ‘truly representative’

Our Ryde, a brand new group in local politics, has won nine seats and the majority on Ryde Town Council, promising to keep investing in the community.
Compromising of prominent Ryde politicians Michael Lilley and Phil Jordan, along with a host of new faces, Our Ryde stormed the results of the Ryde Town Council election today (Saturday).
More diverse and ‘truly representative’
Winning at least one seat in all but one ward of Ryde, the group made good on one of its election promises – to make the town council more diverse and ‘truly representative’.
Before the election, held on Thursday, 6th May, Our Ryde said it aimed to change the average age of the group (which was previously over 70 years old), as well as its gender split.
There used to be four female councillors. Now there will be six female councillors — including four under the Our Ryde banner.
In Ryde Appley and Elmfield, three Our Ryde candidates took all the available seats.
It is a new look all round, for Ryde Town Council.
No longer on the council
Former big names Henry Adams, Tim Wakeley, Wayne Whittle and Nancy Farrell did not stand for re-election.
Former councillors Lou Temel, Sue Lyons and Diana Conyers did put themselves forward, but were unsuccessful in their re-election campaigns.
Gaining their seats back were Cllrs Lilley and Jordan, Charles Chapman, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stephens and Karen Lucioni.
Ten new councillors
Ten new councillors — seven from Our Ryde — will now sit on Ryde Town Council, including some newly-elected to the Isle of Wight Council, after Friday’s count.
They are Isle of Wight Councillor for Binstead and Fishbourne Ian Dore and Karen Lucioni for Ryde Monktonmead.
Les Kirkby also ran in the Isle of Wight Council election, but finished a close second for Haylands and Swanmore. He was more successful, however, in being elected to Ryde Town Council.
There was a gain for the Island Independent Network – Jessica Higgins. It now has three representatives, alongside Cllrs Stephens and Lucioni.
Full Ryde results
For your convenience, those who won are marked in bold.
BINSTEAD WARD (Two seats)
- Diana Conyers – 254
- Simon Cooke, Our Ryde – 362
- Christopher Cory, Ind – 90
- Ian Dore, Ind – 676
ELECTED: Simon Cooke and Ian Dore. TURNOUT: 43.5%
HAYLANDS AND SWANMORE (Two seats)
- Les Kirkby – 557
- Sue Lyons – 230
- Malcolm Ross – 432
ELECTED: Les Kirkby and Malcolm Ross. TURNOUT: 32.83%
RYDE APPLEY AND ELMFIELD WARD (Three seats)
- Lisa Carter, Our Ryde – 517
- Paul Hampton, Green – 164
- Michael Lilley, Our Ryde – 911
- Jenna Sabine, Our Ryde – 550
ELECTED: Lisa Carter, Michael Lilley and Jenna Sabine. TURNOUT: 34.83%
RYDE MONKTONMEAD WARD (Three seats)
- Georgie Carter, Our Ryde – 516
- Charles Chapman – 366
- Karen Lucioni, Island Independent Network – 555
- Mick Lyons – 165
ELECTED: Georgie Carter, Charles Chapman and Karen Lucioni. TURNOUT: 30.18%
RYDE NORTH WEST WARD (Two seats)
- Phil Jordan, Our Ryde – 696
- John McLagan, Our Ryde – 685
- Steven Sheridan – 251
- Phil Truckel – 194
ELECTED: Phil Jordan and John McLagan. TURNOUT: 34.92%
RYDE SOUTH EAST WARD (Two seats)
Uncontested election: Jessica Higgins, Island Independent Network and Jo Park, Our Ryde
RYDE WEST WARD (Two seats)
- Richard May, Our Ryde – 591
- Ian Stephens, Island Independent Network – 476
- Lou Temel – 263
ELECTED: Richard May and Ian Stephens. TURNOUT: 34.96%
