Our Ryde councillors help town council become more diverse and ‘truly representative’

Our Ryde, a brand new group in local politics, has won nine seats and the majority on Ryde Town Council, promising to keep investing in the community.

Compromising of prominent Ryde politicians Michael Lilley and Phil Jordan, along with a host of new faces, Our Ryde stormed the results of the Ryde Town Council election today (Saturday).

More diverse and ‘truly representative’

Winning at least one seat in all but one ward of Ryde, the group made good on one of its election promises – to make the town council more diverse and ‘truly representative’.

Before the election, held on Thursday, 6th May, Our Ryde said it aimed to change the average age of the group (which was previously over 70 years old), as well as its gender split.

There used to be four female councillors. Now there will be six female councillors — including four under the Our Ryde banner.

In Ryde Appley and Elmfield, three Our Ryde candidates took all the available seats.

It is a new look all round, for Ryde Town Council.

No longer on the council

Former big names Henry Adams, Tim Wakeley, Wayne Whittle and Nancy Farrell did not stand for re-election.

Former councillors Lou Temel, Sue Lyons and Diana Conyers did put themselves forward, but were unsuccessful in their re-election campaigns.

Gaining their seats back were Cllrs Lilley and Jordan, Charles Chapman, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stephens and Karen Lucioni.

Ten new councillors

Ten new councillors — seven from Our Ryde — will now sit on Ryde Town Council, including some newly-elected to the Isle of Wight Council, after Friday’s count.

They are Isle of Wight Councillor for Binstead and Fishbourne Ian Dore and Karen Lucioni for Ryde Monktonmead.

Our Ryde candidates

Les Kirkby also ran in the Isle of Wight Council election, but finished a close second for Haylands and Swanmore. He was more successful, however, in being elected to Ryde Town Council.

There was a gain for the Island Independent Network – Jessica Higgins. It now has three representatives, alongside Cllrs Stephens and Lucioni.

Full Ryde results

For your convenience, those who won are marked in bold.

BINSTEAD WARD (Two seats)

Diana Conyers – 254

Simon Cooke, Our Ryde – 362

Christopher Cory, Ind – 90

Ian Dore, Ind – 676

ELECTED: Simon Cooke and Ian Dore. TURNOUT: 43.5%

HAYLANDS AND SWANMORE (Two seats)

Les Kirkby – 557

Sue Lyons – 230

Malcolm Ross – 432

ELECTED: Les Kirkby and Malcolm Ross. TURNOUT: 32.83%

RYDE APPLEY AND ELMFIELD WARD (Three seats)

Lisa Carter, Our Ryde – 517

Paul Hampton, Green – 164

Michael Lilley, Our Ryde – 911

Jenna Sabine, Our Ryde – 550

ELECTED: Lisa Carter, Michael Lilley and Jenna Sabine. TURNOUT: 34.83%

RYDE MONKTONMEAD WARD (Three seats)

Georgie Carter, Our Ryde – 516

Charles Chapman – 366

Karen Lucioni, Island Independent Network – 555

Mick Lyons – 165

ELECTED: Georgie Carter, Charles Chapman and Karen Lucioni. TURNOUT: 30.18%

RYDE NORTH WEST WARD (Two seats)

Phil Jordan, Our Ryde – 696

John McLagan, Our Ryde – 685

Steven Sheridan – 251

Phil Truckel – 194

ELECTED: Phil Jordan and John McLagan. TURNOUT: 34.92%

RYDE SOUTH EAST WARD (Two seats)

Uncontested election: Jessica Higgins, Island Independent Network and Jo Park, Our Ryde

RYDE WEST WARD (Two seats)

Richard May, Our Ryde – 591

Ian Stephens, Island Independent Network – 476

Lou Temel – 263

ELECTED: Richard May and Ian Stephens. TURNOUT: 34.96%

