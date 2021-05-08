Who won Isle of Wight council election 2021

You may be wondering who won the Isle of Wight council elections. As reported by News OnTheWight last night (Friday), the results from the 2021 Isle of Wight council election were revealed following 12 hours of counting.

It saw the Conservatives lose their majority dropping from 23 seats to 18, with their leader Dave Stewart being ousted by Green Party candidate Claire Critchison.

No overall control

With 23 returning councillors and 16 new councillors, the new council is made up of :

18 Conservatives

13 Independent

2 Green

2 Island Independent Network

1 Labour

1 Our Island

1 Lib Dem

1 Vectis Party

With no overall control (NOC) within the new council there are likely to be negotiations between parties over the next few days. Certainly before the Annual Meeting on 26th May when the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the council will be elected, as well as members (councillors) appointed to committees.

Find your councillor

The searchable table below allows you to search under name, party or ward to find who your new (or returning) councillor is.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council