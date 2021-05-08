Who won Isle of Wight council election 2021

Find out who won which seat in the Isle of Wight council 2021 election

Ballot boxes at IWC count - copyright IWC

You may be wondering who won the Isle of Wight council elections. As reported by News OnTheWight last night (Friday), the results from the 2021 Isle of Wight council election were revealed following 12 hours of counting.

It saw the Conservatives lose their majority dropping from 23 seats to 18, with their leader Dave Stewart being ousted by Green Party candidate Claire Critchison.

No overall control
With 23 returning councillors and 16 new councillors, the new council is made up of :

  • 18 Conservatives
  • 13 Independent
  • 2 Green
  • 2 Island Independent Network
  • 1 Labour
  • 1 Our Island
  • 1 Lib Dem
  • 1 Vectis Party

With no overall control (NOC) within the new council there are likely to be negotiations between parties over the next few days. Certainly before the Annual Meeting on 26th May when the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the council will be elected, as well as members (councillors) appointed to committees.

Find your councillor
The searchable table below allows you to search under name, party or ward to find who your new (or returning) councillor is.

WardNameParty (if any)
BembridgeROBERTSON
Joe		Conservative
Binstead and FishbourneDORE
Ian		Independent
Brading and St HelensBACON
Jonathan Francis		Our Island
Brighstone, Calbourne and ShalfleetHASTINGS
Steve		Conservative
Carisbrooke and GunvilleLEVER
Joe		Green Party
Central RuralELLIS
Suzie		Conservative
Chale, Niton and ShorwellCRITCHISON
Claire Leah		Green Party
Cowes MedinaPEACEY WILCOX
Lora		Independent
Cowes NorthQUIGLEY
Richard Michael		Labour
Cowes South and NorthwoodNICHOLSON
John		Conservative
Cowes West and GurnardFULLER
Paul Andrew		Independent
East CowesLOVE
Karl		Independent
Fairlee and WhippinghamPRICE
Matthew		Conservative
Freshwater North and YarmouthSPINK
Peter		Conservative
Freshwater SouthMEDLAND
John		Independent
Haylands and SwanmoreCHURCHMAN
Vanessa		Conservative
Lake NorthOUTLAW
Tig		Conservative
Lake SouthBRADING
Paul		Conservative
Mountjoy and ShideOLIVER
Martin		Conservative
Nettlestone and SeaviewADAMS
David James		Independent
Newchurch, Havenstreet and AsheyMOSDELL
Clare		Conservative
Newport CentralJONES-EVANS
Julie Marie		Independent
Newport WestREDRUP
Ray		Conservative
OsborneHENDRY
Stephen		Conservative
Pan and BartonBRODIE
Geoff		Independent
Parkhurst and HunnyhillGARRATT
Andrew Charles
William		Lib Dem
Ryde Appley and ElmfieldLILLEY
Michael		-
Ryde MonktonmeadLUCIONI
Karen Theresa		Island Independent Network
Ryde North WestJORDAN
Phil		-
Ryde South EastDREW
Warren		Conservative
Ryde WestSTEPHENS
Ian Rodney		Island Independent Network
Sandown NorthANDRE
Debbie		Independent
Sandown SouthWARD
Ian		Conservative
Shanklin CentralBESTON
Michael		Conservative
Shanklin SouthQUIRK
Chris		Conservative
Totland and ColwellJARMAN
Chris		Independent
Ventnor and St LawrencePEACE
Gary		Conservative
Wootton BridgePITCHER
Daryll James		Vectis Party
Wroxall, Lowtherville and BonchurchDOWNER
Rodney David		Independent

Saturday, 8th May, 2021 11:49am

By

1 Comment on "Who won Isle of Wight council election 2021"

Colin
Well, for better or for worse, we have collectively voted you councillors into a bit of a mess. It would be good if you could all put your egos and party allegiances to one side and do what is best for the Island which would be to work together with some sensible policies and a bit less bickering than has been apparent for the last few years.… Read more »
8, May 2021 1:25 pm
