Who won Isle of Wight council election 2021

You may be wondering who won the Isle of Wight council elections. As reported by News OnTheWight last night (Friday), the results from the 2021 Isle of Wight council election were revealed following 12 hours of counting.
It saw the Conservatives lose their majority dropping from 23 seats to 18, with their leader Dave Stewart being ousted by Green Party candidate Claire Critchison.
No overall control
With 23 returning councillors and 16 new councillors, the new council is made up of :
- 18 Conservatives
- 13 Independent
- 2 Green
- 2 Island Independent Network
- 1 Labour
- 1 Our Island
- 1 Lib Dem
- 1 Vectis Party
With no overall control (NOC) within the new council there are likely to be negotiations between parties over the next few days. Certainly before the Annual Meeting on 26th May when the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the council will be elected, as well as members (councillors) appointed to committees.
Find your councillor
The searchable table below allows you to search under name, party or ward to find who your new (or returning) councillor is.
|Ward
|Name
|Party (if any)
|Bembridge
|ROBERTSON
Joe
|Conservative
|Binstead and Fishbourne
|DORE
Ian
|Independent
|Brading and St Helens
|BACON
Jonathan Francis
|Our Island
|Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet
|HASTINGS
Steve
|Conservative
|Carisbrooke and Gunville
|LEVER
Joe
|Green Party
|Central Rural
|ELLIS
Suzie
|Conservative
|Chale, Niton and Shorwell
|CRITCHISON
Claire Leah
|Green Party
|Cowes Medina
|PEACEY WILCOX
Lora
|Independent
|Cowes North
|QUIGLEY
Richard Michael
|Labour
|Cowes South and Northwood
|NICHOLSON
John
|Conservative
|Cowes West and Gurnard
|FULLER
Paul Andrew
|Independent
|East Cowes
|LOVE
Karl
|Independent
|Fairlee and Whippingham
|PRICE
Matthew
|Conservative
|Freshwater North and Yarmouth
|SPINK
Peter
|Conservative
|Freshwater South
|MEDLAND
John
|Independent
|Haylands and Swanmore
|CHURCHMAN
Vanessa
|Conservative
|Lake North
|OUTLAW
Tig
|Conservative
|Lake South
|BRADING
Paul
|Conservative
|Mountjoy and Shide
|OLIVER
Martin
|Conservative
|Nettlestone and Seaview
|ADAMS
David James
|Independent
|Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey
|MOSDELL
Clare
|Conservative
|Newport Central
|JONES-EVANS
Julie Marie
|Independent
|Newport West
|REDRUP
Ray
|Conservative
|Osborne
|HENDRY
Stephen
|Conservative
|Pan and Barton
|BRODIE
Geoff
|Independent
|Parkhurst and Hunnyhill
|GARRATT
Andrew Charles
William
|Lib Dem
|Ryde Appley and Elmfield
|LILLEY
Michael
|-
|Ryde Monktonmead
|LUCIONI
Karen Theresa
|Island Independent Network
|Ryde North West
|JORDAN
Phil
|-
|Ryde South East
|DREW
Warren
|Conservative
|Ryde West
|STEPHENS
Ian Rodney
|Island Independent Network
|Sandown North
|ANDRE
Debbie
|Independent
|Sandown South
|WARD
Ian
|Conservative
|Shanklin Central
|BESTON
Michael
|Conservative
|Shanklin South
|QUIRK
Chris
|Conservative
|Totland and Colwell
|JARMAN
Chris
|Independent
|Ventnor and St Lawrence
|PEACE
Gary
|Conservative
|Wootton Bridge
|PITCHER
Daryll James
|Vectis Party
|Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch
|DOWNER
Rodney David
|Independent
