Isle of Wight BAE engineers play their part in response to Coronavirus Ventilator Challenge

Staff from BAE Systems based on the Isle of Wight have assisted in turning the company’s AirCare ventilator from a blueprint into a production-ready device in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

At least four mechanical engineers at BAE Cowes have been assisting their colleagues at the Great Baddow (Essex) and Broad Oak (Portsmouth) sites in response to the Government’s national ventilator challenge.

Tribute to staff

BAE have today (Friday) paid tribute to those who have worked on the BAE Aircare Ventilator. In just a matter of weeks, the team took the Aircare project concept through design and development, to the point of being ready to begin rapidly producing ventilators.

BAE say the AirCare Ventilator is not needed for the immediate UK response to Covid-19, but it is ready to go into large-scale production if and when it’s needed.

The Government announced today they would be reassessing Aircare alongside four other devices by a further clinical panel next week.

Hudson: Talented team worked day and night

Ben Hudson, Chief Technology Officer of BAE Systems, paid tribute to those who designed and built the ventilator.