Latest guidance from Government on using green spaces and protecting yourself and others

The Government have issued updated guidance on using green spaces and protecting yourself and others during the Coronavirus outbreak.

They say the priority is to save lives and the best way to protect yourself and others from illness is to stay at home.

However, exercise is still important for people’s physical and mental wellbeing, so the Government has said people can leave their homes for exercise once a day.

Guidance to stay safe

Please use the following guidance in order to stay safe:

stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily. If you (or a person in your care) have a specific health condition that has routinely required you to leave the home to maintain your health – including if that involves travel beyond your local area – then you can do so, ideally in line with a formal care plan agreed with a medical professional

you should only go outside alone or with members of your own household

keep at least two metres apart from anyone outside your household at all times

gatherings of more than two in parks or other public spaces have been banned and the police will enforce this

if you have a garden, make use of the space for exercise and fresh air

take hygiene precautions when you are outside, and wash your hands as soon as you are back indoors

take hygiene precautions when you are outside, and wash your hands as soon as you are back indoors if walking your dog in areas used by other people, you should walk your dog on a lead to ensure you can safely keep 2 metres away from others. You can find further guidance for pet owners here

More information

The Cabinet Office has also published the following: Coronavirus outbreak FAQs: what you can and can’t do.

Image: michaelbeck513 under CC BY 2.0