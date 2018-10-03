Isle of Wight businesses celebrated at Awards event

Congratulations to all the Isle of Wight businesses who were nominated, shortlisted and honoured with top awards in the first Isle of Wight Radio Best in Business Awards.

Held in partnership with HTP Apprenticeship College, there were more than 1,400 nominations cast, with 370 separate businesses nominated for awards.

High Sheriff: “Celebration of creativity and excitement”

Over 200 people attended glitzy awards ceremony last week, which Isle of Wight High Sheriff, Gioia Minghella-Giddens, called a celebration of the Island’s creativity and excitement. She said,

“The whole concept of the evening was such a treat and such a delight. It is important to celebrate our businesses on the Island.”

The winners are

The coveted Employee of the Year Award sponsored by WP recruitment went to long-serving Seaview Hotel staff member, Philippa Meeres (pictured) – who has been with the business for 20 years.

Overall Business of the Year sponsored by HTP Apprenticeship College went to Caffe Isola.

Other awards included:

Best Care Provider sponsored by Care UK Southampton Treatment Centre – Westview House.

Best Family Business Award sponsored by Red Squirrel Property Shop – Island Dance and Theatre Co.

Best Island Produce Award sponsored by Isle of Wight Fuels – Isle of Wight Distillery.

Best New Business Award sponsored by Wight Fire and Security – The Island Riding Centre

Best Social Enterprise Award sponsored by Federation of Small Business – Aspire Ryde.

Best Website and Marketing Presence Award sponsored by Coast and Country Marquees – Vectis Ventures (Robin Hill and Blackgang Chine)

Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Central Garage – The Price Is Wight.

Retailer of the Year Award sponsored by The Needles Landmark Attraction – Skintrade.

Tradesperson of The Year Award sponsored by Jewson – SM James Property Maintenance.

There were also two categories voted for by the public. Top Day Out sponsored by Visit Isle of Wight – Tapnell Farm.

Best Hospitality Venue sponsored by Wightlink – Wight Mouse Inn.

Image: © LH4 Photography