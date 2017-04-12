Isle of Wight CCG ‘disappointed’ with CQC findings

This in on behalf of the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group. Ed

In response to the CQC recommendations that Isle of Wight NHS Trust is placed in Special Measures, Chair of the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr Michele Legg, said:

“As a local GP and Clinical Commissioning Group Chair, I am disappointed with the Care Quality Commission findings and terribly sorry that local people, my patients and their families haven’t been receiving high quality care that they expect and deserve. “The Care Quality Commission has highlighted areas of significant concern and it is clear that the Trust needs to fundamentally change and innovate. It is important, and welcomed, that the Trust has accepted the report findings in full and recognises that urgent improvements are necessary. “The Clinical Commissioning Group welcomes the additional support and scrutiny that the Trust will receive from being placed in ‘Special Measures’. We are determined and committed to working with the Trust, regulators and other partners to help ensure the essential improvement required are delivered. “Our priority as a Clinical Commissioning Group continues to be focused on planning and buying safe, high quality and sustainable services on behalf of Islanders that meets their needs now and in the future.”

Image: © One Wight Health

