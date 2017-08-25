Isle of Wight charity recognised with Queen’s Award

Wendy shares this latest news from Isle of Wight charity, Storeroom. Ed

On Thursday 24th August, Major General Martin White, Lord Lieutenant for the Isle of Wight presented The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to Storeroom. This is the MBE for voluntary groups.

Storeroom volunteers, trustees and staff, several local dignitaries and Friends of Storeroom attended the ceremony.

What is Storeroom?

Storeroom is a furniture re-use charity serving the Isle of Wight Community. Storeroom Education provides free accredited training to local unemployed people 18+ and free or low cost activities to all.

Contact them on 209734 for further information on their current horticulture and furniture up-cycling activities.

Image: © Michael Dunkason

Location map

View the location of this story.