Isle of Wight charity recognised with Queen’s Award

Volunteers at Storeroom were recognised with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for their efforts to help those in need.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

store room award

Wendy shares this latest news from Isle of Wight charity, Storeroom. Ed

On Thursday 24th August, Major General Martin White, Lord Lieutenant for the Isle of Wight presented The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to Storeroom. This is the MBE for voluntary groups.

Storeroom volunteers, trustees and staff, several local dignitaries and Friends of Storeroom attended the ceremony.

What is Storeroom?
Storeroom is a furniture re-use charity serving the Isle of Wight Community. Storeroom Education provides free accredited training to local unemployed people 18+ and free or low cost activities to all.

Contact them on 209734 for further information on their current horticulture and furniture up-cycling activities.

Image: © Michael Dunkason

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 25th August, 2017 12:19pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fAL

Filed under: Community, Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Volunteering

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*