Isle of Wight cllr calls for IWC action over Ryde Arena use

At tonight’s Isle of Wight council meeting, among the many motions submitted by councillors, is one relating to Ryde Arena.

Cllr Whittle will be asking members to support his motion which addresses several issues with the use of the Arena.

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the meeting from 6pm – come back then to follow the debate.

The motion

In the meantime, Cllr Whittle’s motion reads,

By Councillor Wayne Whittle

The Isle of Wight Council is the landlord for Ryde Arena. In 2001 it agreed a 125 year lease for the use of the building which included a clause that required the tenant to, use its ‘reasonable endeavours’ to ensure the building is occupied and used at all times (save during periods of redevelopment) in accordance with current planning permission. The clear

intent of that clause being to ensure a key landmark building at a main gateway to the Island presented a lively and warm welcome to the Island. Ryde Arena closed to the public on 6 October 2016, following its acquisition by BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary (UK) Ltd. The property is managed by AEW. Despite the efforts of the local community and the Isle of Wight Council; AEW have not shown any urgency in reopening the building and simply offered it for sale at £3.5 million or rent at £140,000 per annum. It is apparent that these values are based on AEW’s assessment of the potential for other uses of the site, other than for leisure activities. Any redevelopment of the site would, however, require the assistance of the council as the owner of all of the adjacent land to the arena. Therefore; this council:

1. Confirms its intention, as landlord, that Ryde Arena should be in use at all times given its key position at a main gateway to the Island. 2. Deplores AEW’s failure to keep Ryde Arena in use at all times and its lack of attention to or concern for the needs of the local community. 3. Agrees not to allow BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary (UK) Ltd, or any successor to its interest in the building, use of the council’s adjacent land for any purposes (including redevelopment) until and unless Ryde Arena has been occupied and used at all times, in accordance with its current planning permission for a minimum of five years or some suitable agreement is reached as to how this can be achieved within a reasonable time frame.

Location map

View the location of this story.