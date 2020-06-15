Isle of Wight College: Helping young Islanders discover their future career

Isle of Wight College can offer a positive path to the future, tailored to young people’s needs. Are you ready to help them to discover their future career?

It’s time to start making plans and in these uncertain times Isle of Wight College guarantee to help all young people to find the right course and to support them every step of the way.

The College has the widest range of vocational courses and Apprenticeships on the Island – plus they can offer so much more:

Training and support from industry experts

Top class facilities and resources to enable them to practice and develop key vocational skills

Access to quality work experience to help build confidence

Impartial and in-depth careers advice from the team of experts, available throughout their time at The College

Student Support from the friendly team of advisors – helping them to try and find solutions to personal and financial barriers which may impact on their studies

Helping them to gain the winning edge when applying for future jobs or further study with the wide range of extra-curricular activities including:

– Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme

– International exchanges in their chosen vocational field (where available)

– Community projects where them can give something back while further developing their skills

Kickstart future career plans

Help them to look forward in lockdown and find their future. Prospective students can apply today to help kickstart their future career plans.

The College will help them to get to where they want to be through studying the right course for them. Whether their goal is to find the right job or to progress to further study, The College will help them to succeed in their chosen career.

Whether they are looking for options, already sure of their career path, or just want some friendly guidance and info – there is a place for everyone at The College – just help them to get in touch!

Virtual Open Day

Prospective students can also take part in our Virtual Open Day, taking place on 23rd June, where they can learn more about the wide range of courses and Apprenticeships on offer.

Course tutors will be available to chat with and ask any questions about specific courses. Student services advisers will be there to answer queries, such as whether they may be eligible for financial support, a bus pass or help with childcare costs.

Apply today

Applications for September 2020 are now open.

Browse courses on the College Website, or via the Apps from your favourite App Store, and apply online today.

To find out more about what’s on offer visit the Isle of Wight College Website.

Our thanks to Isle of Wight College for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.