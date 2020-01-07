Isle of Wight community pull together after young woman assaulted with glass bottle

Just before Christmas a 21-year-old woman was assaulted with a glass bottle.

The shocking image of the young female victim covered in blood went viral across social media and attracted a huge outpouring of sympathy and best wishes.

Family overwhelmed by the kindness

Linda Bassett who runs the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group decided it would be a good idea to start an appeal to raise money for a bouquet of flowers to send to the young mother.

Before starting the appeal Linda got in touch with the young woman’s mother to check it would be OK. The family agreed it was a lovely idea and have since been overwhelmed by the response.

Special thanks to all

Enough money was raised, not just for flowers, but also chocolates, a ballon and teddy for the young mother’s son. All this was pulled together by Hayley at Doris Pinks Florists in Newport.

Linda said,