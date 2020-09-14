Isle of Wight confirmed Coronavirus cases see another increase

Since last Tuesday (8th September) evening the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has increased by four, a rate per 100,000 population of 2.837.

This brings the cumulative total to 444, a rate per 100,000 population of 313.2.

Number of deaths

The total number of cumulative deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate is 88 – but this has been adjusted to 85 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The figure was made up of 40 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

The latest figures (week 36) for deaths in the community (care homes, hospice and at home) are due to be released tomorrow (15th).

Test and Trace App

The new Test and Trace App has now been running on the Isle of Wight for over three weeks with the MD of the App reporting that thousands of Islanders had downloaded it.

The Test and Trace team have still failed to provide stats for the number of downloads, activations and alerts, requested by News OnTheWight eleven days ago.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

