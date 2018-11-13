Isle of Wight council admit signing off work to drain the pond (updated)

Work by housing developer, Barratts, to drain a long-established wildlife pond on Pan Country Park was approved by Isle of Wight council, officials have admitted.

Isle of Wight councillor for Newport East, Cllr Geoff Brodie, said he was bombarded with complaints from residents following the destruction of a wildlife pond the weekend before last.

Actions slammed

The actions of housing developer, Barratts, were slammed by concerned residents and last week a spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council said,

“The Isle of Wight Council is investigating, as this work was not part of the agreed schedule with Barratts.”

The IWC have now admitted that the work was signed-off by them.

IWC: Works signed off by “planning authority”

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council said,

“Following complaints about the work by Barratts in the vicinity of the pond within Pan Country Park, council officers have checked whether they are entitled to have carried out these works. “The works have been signed off by the planning authority and the environment agency and are required to deal with surface water drainage on the development.”

They went on to add,

“However, the council currently has no details of how the area will be reinstated and is meeting with Barratts again on site to agree this.”

Brodie: IWC actions “entirely reprehensible”

Cllr Geoff Brodie told OnTheWight,

“This is not the first time that planners have messed up in my ward with a major development. “See the missing footpath to Asda in Pan Lane. To sign-off on this vandalism without any reinstatement agreement is entirely reprehensible. “I am now waiting for details of how the pond will be restored, though I fear the damage is done.”

