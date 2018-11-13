Isle of Wight council admit signing off work to drain the pond (updated)Tuesday 13th November 2018 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Newport
Work by housing developer, Barratts, to drain a long-established wildlife pond on Pan Country Park was approved by Isle of Wight council, officials have admitted.
Isle of Wight councillor for Newport East, Cllr Geoff Brodie, said he was bombarded with complaints from residents following the destruction of a wildlife pond the weekend before last.
Actions slammed
The actions of housing developer, Barratts, were slammed by concerned residents and last week a spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council said,
“The Isle of Wight Council is investigating, as this work was not part of the agreed schedule with Barratts.”
The IWC have now admitted that the work was signed-off by them.
IWC: Works signed off by “planning authority”
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council said,
“Following complaints about the work by Barratts in the vicinity of the pond within Pan Country Park, council officers have checked whether they are entitled to have carried out these works.
“The works have been signed off by the planning authority and the environment agency and are required to deal with surface water drainage on the development.”
They went on to add,
“However, the council currently has no details of how the area will be reinstated and is meeting with Barratts again on site to agree this.”
Brodie: IWC actions “entirely reprehensible”
Cllr Geoff Brodie told OnTheWight,
“This is not the first time that planners have messed up in my ward with a major development.
“See the missing footpath to Asda in Pan Lane. To sign-off on this vandalism without any reinstatement agreement is entirely reprehensible.
“I am now waiting for details of how the pond will be restored, though I fear the damage is done.”
Article edit
9.45 Comment from Cllr Brodie added
Source: IW Radio
Leave your Reply
2 Comments on "Isle of Wight council admit signing off work to drain the pond (updated)"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
I did cut the council some slack – money is tight, the island is ageing, you could argue they were lumbered with the floating bridge. But when they do things like this, or seemingly want to just build on their land and call it ‘redevelopment’, when they don’t take a lead on things like sustainability – it really does put you off.
Oh! err…. just can’t be bothered anymore.. It’s all been said, but nothing changes… Now where’s that brick wall I was banging my head on??