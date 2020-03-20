Isle of Wight council announce funding support for Island businesses

Isle of Wight businesses seeking key updates on access to government relief funding are being encouraged to visit a special page on the Isle of Wight Council’s Website.

Website gives all the detail

The new page is being updated as further information becomes available from the government over the coming days, including details of accessing business rates support.

The page includes an online form for businesses to provide their details to help speed up the process of payment, once the funds are available.

Stewart: We are doing our utmost to help speed up the process

Council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“We are doing our utmost to help speed up the process for delivery of payment as best we can as the fuller details emerge from the government. This includes ensuring we have the latest information from businesses on their details to facilitate payment. “We are acutely aware of how vital cashflow is for Island businesses to operate in these extraordinary times and are trying to ensure all the processes are in place to assist them.”

Business rate holiday

The council is on standby to receive the latest government guidance on how and when the funds to support local businesses can be accessed.

All occupied premises in the relevant sectors (such as shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, live music venues etc) will receive a revised business rates bill for 2020/21 confirming the 100 per cent rates holiday for 12 months.

Current government information for businesses and employers, including support, can be found on the Website.

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed