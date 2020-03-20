Isle of Wight council extend Bus Pass support to allow older travellers to shop before 9.30am

The Isle of Wight Council is extending its support for elderly people during the COVID-19 crisis.

From this coming Monday, 23rd March, bus passes for Island bus users who are over 65 will be valid before 9.30am, to help older travellers access supermarkets which have made available early shopping time slots for elderly people.

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Transport said:

“The Isle of Wight Council is extremely pleased to have reached agreement with our transport and health partners to extend our support for those residents with bus passes. “This will allow them to access the offer from retailers to use their shops early in the morning.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed