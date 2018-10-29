Isle of Wight council boundary changes: Last chance to have your say

Marcus shares this reminder on behalf of the Boundary Commission. Ed

A public consultation on proposals that would mean changes to all but five of Isle of Wight’s current divisions will close on 12 November 2018.

The recommendations have been drawn up by the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Last chance to have your say

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said:

“This is the last chance for local people to have their say on division boundaries for all councillors on the Isle of Wight. “We want to hear evidence from the people who know their area best about the shape of local communities across the island. We plan to finalise our recommendations in February.”

How to do it

Local people can have their say directly by visiting the Website.

The full recommendations and detailed maps are also available on the Commission’s main Website.

Don’t miss the deadline

The Commission wants to hear as much evidence as possible to develop final recommendations for Isle of Wight. If you would like to make a submission to the Commission, please write or email by 12 November 2018.

By post:

The Review Officer (Isle of Wight)

Local Government Boundary Commission for England

1st floor, Windsor House

50 Victoria Street

London SW1H 0TL

Or email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk

Image: © contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2017