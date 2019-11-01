Isle of Wight council cabinet member steps down

OnTheWight has learnt that Isle of Wight councillor for Lake North, Tig Outlaw, has resigned from the council’s Cabinet.

Cllr Outlaw was the Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Public Protection and oversaw items such as the Fire Service review and Combined Fire Service with Hampshire.

He was also due to make the delegated decision on the topical issue of proposed new Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) – which could see dogs banned from cemeteries, and forced onto leads in many public parks.

Outlaw: “I advised leader some weeks ago”

Cllr Tig Outlaw told OnTheWight,

“I manage two factories. One on the Island and recently took over managing another in Hereford. As a consequence I am unable to devote the time to the cabinet role that it deserves. “I therefore advised the leader some weeks ago that I was leaving. We agreed that I would officially step down from 31st October.”

OnTheWight understand the Isle of Wight council will officially announce this later today.

Image: kk under CC BY 2.0