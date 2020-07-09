Catch up: Isle of Wight council cabinet members vote on purchase of Venture Quays

Isle of Wight council Cabinet members gathered virtually this afternoon to debate the July agenda, which includes the possible purchase of Venture Quays in East Cowes.

Also being discussed will be the creation of an Outbreak Control Plan for the Isle of Wight in response to Covid-19 and any questions from members of the public.

Follow the debate below as it happens.

