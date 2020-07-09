Catch up: Isle of Wight council cabinet members vote on purchase of Venture Quays

Follow the debate in our live coverage of the July Isle of Wight council Cabinet meeting where the purchase of Venture Quays will be voted upon

Isle of Wight council Cabinet members gathered virtually this afternoon to debate the July agenda, which includes the possible purchase of Venture Quays in East Cowes.

Also being discussed will be the creation of an Outbreak Control Plan for the Isle of Wight in response to Covid-19 and any questions from members of the public.

Follow the debate below as it happens.

Image: © Russ Hodgson (Captain of Red Funnel’s ‘Red Osprey’)

Thursday, 9th July, 2020 4:57pm

Benny C
So we are leaving part of the decision making process in the hands of a man who can’t even get the name of the chain ferry correct, a project which was delivered so badly under his own watch. Yet equally a project he refuses to accept any sort of accountability for. Be clear. He is accountable. He chooses to abrogate responsibility but it doesn’t alter the fact… Read more »
9, July 2020 5:54 pm

