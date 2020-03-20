Isle of Wight Council close all libraries from today

The Isle of Wight Council has today (Friday) closed its libraries in order to follow government guidelines to increase social isolation and protect the public and our staff.

The libraries team is working with community partners to create local hubs enabling residents to safely access the internet or to gather information about council services.

It is intended to reopen the buildings as soon as these arrangements have been finalised and procedures have been put in place to keep our customers and staff safe.

All due back dates have been extended

If people have books or items due to be returned, all due back dates have been extended, and no fines will be accrued during the closure period.

When the libraries reopen as community hubs, customers will be asked to keep at home any books they currently have on loan, unless asked for them to be returned, in order to prevent the need for staff to handle these books.

Access online

At any time ebooks, eaudiobooks, emagazines and newspapers can be accessed online using your library card.

For more information, go to the Website and follow the links in the Library Online sections.

You will need your library card number and PIN for these services. If you have lost your card or forgotten your PIN, please call 823824 during office hours.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Evan Wise under CC BY 2.0