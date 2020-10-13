Isle of Wight Council commit to reviewing the loosening of restrictions for dogs on beaches during summer

The Isle of Wight Council has made a commitment to look at restrictions for dogs on beaches during the summer — as new orders are approved.

With the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) now approved by the council’s cabinet last week, replacing the dog and alcohol control orders which are now no longer enforceable, dogs are not allowed on certain beaches on the Island between 1st May and 30th September to avoid the sometimes crowded areas.

Easing restrictions during the summer

During the consultation on the PSPOs, Cllr Gary Peace, cabinet member for community safety, said it was raised to him by multiple parties about whether there was any way to ease restrictions during the summer.

He said:

“I am sympathetic to this and I know other studies have been opened beaches to dogs throughout the year, so I am quite relaxed about also looking at possibly loosening up on the restrictions.”

Concerns from other cllrs

Other councillors were also among the list of people questioning the stricter restrictions, with Cllr Debbie Andre, last week voting against approving the new orders at the corporate scrutiny committee.

She asked whether there was any way of looking at times when beaches were not so busy during the summer period to allow dogs on them.

Peace: Pledged to look at the orders

At the approval of the PSPOs, Cllr Peace said the legislation still needed to be approved, but as the Island is such a destination for dog tourism he pledged to look at the orders.

He said:

“I want to make a commitment, here and now, that we seek views from the town and parish councils, for example, whether we can do something differently with allowing dogs on beaches for an extended period of time throughout the year.”

He suggested a consultation period with the interested parties could start now to ‘be in a fit and proper place come summertime’.

What’s included

New restrictions coming in with the PSPOs include dogs on leads in cemeteries and on certain rights of way, with no access for dogs in fenced play areas.

Alcohol orders have also now been approved for areas of Shanklin, and extended areas of Ryde, which means alcohol cannot be consumed in public in those areas if you are asked not to by a police officer if there has been any anti-social behaviour.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Nikolas Noonan under CC BY 2.0