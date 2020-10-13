Weekly number of Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results: 13th Oct 2020

From Tuesday 6th October to Monday 12th October the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 30, a rate per 100,000 population of 21.277.

This brings the cumulative total to 506, a rate per 100,000 population of 356.9. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

No new deaths

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 40 there have been no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

That means the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate remains at 86.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure was made up of 41 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

The figure was adjusted from 89 to 86 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives.

Image: United Nations covid response under CC BY 2.0