Isle of Wight council have broken promise over Floating Bridge, say town council

Peter Lloyd, Mayor of East Cowes Town Council, shares this letter expressing their concerns with the suspension of the Cowes floating bridge and the replacement launch service.

The letter was also sent to Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, Isle of Wight council CEO John Metcalfe, Cabinet member for Transport Cllr Ian Ward and Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

East Cowes Town Council wishes to express the following inconveniences being placed on the town with regard to the suspension of the Floating Bridge service and its replacement by a part-time launch service.

We, as a council, are pleased that the Isle of Wight Council are at last taking our advice and accepting that the Floating Bridge is not fit for purpose.

Broken promise

It is regrettable, and of great concern, that the lack of communication from the IWC to the Town Council meant that the Town Council had to hear of the suspension from the media.

This, in the opinion of the Town Council, shows a complete lack of duty of care to the representatives, residents and businesses of both towns, (East and West Cowes). I would also like to remind the IWC that they did promise us that as a Town Council we would be consulted.

Forced isolation of two towns

We feel strongly that the launch service timetable effectively isolates the two towns during certain periods of the day.

This is a major concern for East Cowes and its residents, affecting town centre shopping, shift workers and school children usage. The IWC needs to revise their launch service timetable ASAP.

Meeting urgently needed

We demand a meeting with the IWC, as promised by Cllr. Dave Steward at a public meeting held at the Town Hall on the 20th July 2017.

The intention was for this meeting to include all stakeholders, enabling all residents and businesses to be kept informed, and for them and us to voice our ideas, concerns and frustrations directly to IW Council members and its officers.

Major impact on town’s regeneration

This Floating Bridge saga could have a major impact on the regeneration of East Cowes and deter investments. The Planning Inspector’s decision last week giving Red Funnel the go-ahead we have Wight Shipyard saying that they may have to pull out of the island.

The restricted replacement launch service can and will affect the local economy from industry to retail and even the number of visitors to Osborne House.

This letter is the outcome of an informal impromptu meeting of the East Cowes Town Council members held this morning (Saturday).

