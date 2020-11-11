Isle of Wight council issue latest info about return of Cowes Floating Bridge

Repair work to the Cowes Floating Bridge is expected to be complete by the weekend, with normal services resuming on Saturday morning at the earliest.

The work is to repair one of the four rams on the loading ramps. As a result of last weekend’s incident, engineers are also stripping down and inspecting the three other rams to confirm that the same issues, or indeed any others, are not present.

This will reduce the risk of the same issue occurring in the future.

Investigations have confirmed that this recent incident was not connected with the last set of works which were recently finished.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed