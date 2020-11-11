Isle of Wight council issue latest info about return of Cowes Floating Bridge

The engineers are stripping down and inspecting the three other rams to confirm that the same issues are not present in them also

floating bridge suspended sign

Repair work to the Cowes Floating Bridge is expected to be complete by the weekend, with normal services resuming on Saturday morning at the earliest.

The work is to repair one of the four rams on the loading ramps. As a result of last weekend’s incident, engineers are also stripping down and inspecting the three other rams to confirm that the same issues, or indeed any others, are not present.

This will reduce the risk of the same issue occurring in the future.

Investigations have confirmed that this recent incident was not connected with the last set of works which were recently finished.

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight council issue latest info about return of Cowes Floating Bridge"

Fenders

Ooooo, that’s so exciting!

Will it be operational long enough to travel both ways?

11, November 2020 3:14 pm
chartman

No spare rams then….

11, November 2020 3:43 pm

