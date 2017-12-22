Isle of Wight council services opening times over Christmas and New Year

The council share this useful info about their services over the holiday period. Ed

Most of the council’s operations will remain open until 4.30pm, Friday 22 December.

After closing for Christmas Day and Boxing Day many services will reopen on Wednesday 27 December through to Friday 29 December.

After closing for New Year’s Day, services will reopen as normal on Tuesday 2 January.

For special arrangements for certain services, please see the information below.

Adult social care

Offices close at 4.30pm on Friday 22 December and reopen at 8.30am on Wednesday 27 December. They then close again at 4.30pm on Friday 29 December and reopen at 8.30am on Tuesday 2 January.

Outside of these times urgent calls should be directed to Wightcare, tel: 821105.

If you are worried about a vulnerable adult, please contact: Wightcare, tel: 821105 (24 hours).

You do not need to know everything about a vulnerable adult and what is happening before you contact us.

IN AN EMERGENCY CONTACT THE POLICE BY DIALLING 999.

Bereavement Services

Crematorium: Grounds and Book of Remembrance:

Friday 22 December (9am to 3pm).

Saturday 23 December (10am to 2pm).

Christmas Eve (10am to 2pm).

Christmas Day (closed).

Boxing Day (closed).

Wednesday 27 December (9am to 4.30pm).

Thursday 28 December (9am to 4.30pm).

Friday 29 December (10am to 2pm).

Saturday 30 December (10am to 2pm).

New Year’s Eve (10am to 2pm).

New Year’s Day (10am to 12 noon).

The grounds can be accessed at any time, but if the gates are closed, please park in the road outside and use the pedestrian gate.

Office hours are as above for weekdays, except for bank holidays, when the office is closed.

All cremation documentation, burial forms and music should be delivered at least three clear office working days prior to each service, especially over this period.

Children’s Services

Offices close at 4.30pm, Friday 22 December and reopen Wednesday 27 December at 8.30am.

If you are worried about a child or young person, please contact:

Isle of Wight Children’s Services: 0300 300 0117 (24 hours).

You do not need to know everything about the child or young person and what is happening before you contact us.

IN AN EMERGENCY CONTACT THE POLICE BY DIALLING 999.

Contact Centre and help centres

The Contact Centre closes at 4.30pm on Friday 22 December and reopens at 8am on Wednesday 27 December. It then closes at 4.30pm on Friday 29 December and reopens at 8am on Tuesday 2 January.

Newport and Ryde Help Centre offices close at 4.30pm on Friday 22 December.

County Hall, Newport reopens at 8.30am on Wednesday 27 December. The help centre in Ryde Library reopens at 9am on Tuesday 2 January.

Coroner’s office

The coroner’s office closes at 4pm on Friday 22 December. It is open Wednesday 27 December, Thursday 28 December and Friday 29 December between 9am and 4pm. It reopens as normal on Tuesday 2 January.

Council buildings or land

For emergencies involving council-owned buildings, please contact Wightcare, tel: 821105.

Floating bridge

Cowes floating bridge Christmas and new year operating schedule:

Christmas Eve – 6.30am to 12.30am (next day).

Christmas Day – 7am to 10.30pm.

Boxing Day – 7am to 10.30pm.

27 December – 5am to 7am (launch); 7am to 10.30pm.

28 December – 5am to 7am (launch); 7am to 10.30pm.

29 December – 5am to 7am (launch); 7am to 10.30pm.

30 December – 5am to 7am ((launch): 7am to 11pm.

New Year’s Eve – 6.30am to 1.30am** (next day).

New Year’s Day – 7am to 10.30pm.

2 January – 5am to 7am (launch); 7am to 10.30pm.

** Last crossing from East Cowes 1.10am, last crossing from West Cowes 1.20am.

Highways emergencies

Flooding, fallen trees, traffic lights not working etc – please contact Island Roads, tel: 822440 or visit the website www.islandroads.com

The Island Roads Hub will be closed:

from midnight 24 December to 7am 27 December;

from midnight 31 December to 7am 2 January.

Emergency calls received during these times will be diverted to the duty engineer and dealt with accordingly.

Housing

On-call arrangements for emergencies via Wightcare, tel: 821105.

Leisure Services facilities

The Heights:

19 to 23 December – 7am to 9pm.

24 December – 8am to 3pm.

25 to 26 December – closed.

27 December – 7am to 5pm.

28 to 30 December – 7am to 7pm.

31 December – 8am to 3pm.

1 January – closed.

2 January – 7am to 9pm.

Medina:

19 to 23 December – 7am to 9pm.

24 December – 9am to 3pm.

25 to 26 December – closed.

27 to 30 December – 7am to 7pm.

31 December – 9am to 3pm.

1 January – closed.

2 January – 7am to 9pm.

Theatre:

19 to 21 December – rehearsals.

22, 23, 24 December – 2pm to 5pm.

25 to 26 December – closed.

27 to 29 December – 2pm to 5pm.

30 December – 10.30am to 1.30pm and 2pm to 5pm.

31 December – 2pm to 5pm.

1 to 2 January – closed.

Westridge:

19 to 22 December – 7am to 9pm.

23 December – 7am to 3pm.

24 December – closed.

25 to 26 December – closed.

27 to 30 December – 7am to 7pm.

31 December – closed.

1 January – closed.

2 January – 9am to 9pm.

Fairway:

19 to 22 December – open as normal.

23 December to 2 January – closed.

Libraries

Cowes Library – closes 4.30pm, 23 December; reopens 10am, Tuesday 2 January.

Freshwater Library – closes 12.30pm, 23 December; reopens 9.30am, Tuesday 2 January.

Newport Library – closes 5pm, 23 December; reopens 9am, Tuesday 2 January.

Ryde Library – closes 5pm, 23 December; reopens 9am, Tuesday 2 January.

Sandown Library – closes 4.30pm, 23 December; reopens 9am, Tuesday 2 January.

Ventnor Library – closes 4.30pm, 23 December; reopens 9.30am, Tuesday 2 January.

The mobile library will recommence its week 1 on 2 January.

Museum Service

Record Office

The Record Office at Hillside, Newport will be closed from 5pm on Friday 22 December. It will be open between 10am and 4pm on 27, 28 and 29 December. It will then reopen with its usual opening hours of 9am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 5pm from Wednesday 3 January.

Dinosaur Isle

Dinosaur Isle will be closed on 24, 25 and 26 December and 1 January.

On all other days it will open from 10am until 4pm, with last admission at 3pm.

Cowes Maritime Museum

The same opening hours as Cowes Library.

Planning Services

The planning office closes at 4pm, Friday 22 December. It is open Wednesday 27 December, Thursday 28 December and Friday 29 December from 9.30am to 4pm. It reopens as normal on Tuesday 2 January.

Register office

The register office closes at 4pm, Friday 22 December. It is open Wednesday 27 December, Thursday 28 December and Friday 29 December from 9.30am to 4pm (by appointment only). It reopens as normal on Tuesday 2 January.

To register a death between 24 December and 2 January, please tel: 823233.

Regulatory Services (Licensing, Environmental Health and Trading Standards)

Offices close at 4pm, Friday 22 December and reopen Wednesday 27 December at 8.45am. If you wish to see a specific officer please make an appointment.

An out of hours service will run on Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December as normal, please tel: Wightcare on 821105.

Revenues, Benefits, Parking Services, Blue Badges and Payments Team

Online applications remain available for council tax/housing benefit and Blue Badges on www.iwight.com

An automated payment system is available 24 hours a day, tel: 0845 045 0076 or pay online at www.iwight.com – follow the ‘Residents – do it online’ link on the home page.

Christmas housing benefit payment arrangements – please visit www.iwight.com/housingbenefitpayments

To use the Citizen’s Access Portal to view your council tax account online please visit www.iwight.com/revsandbens (selecting Council Tax and then Citizens Access Portal).

Image: zigazou76 under CC BY 2.0