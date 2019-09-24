Isle of Wight council show their support for the skateboarding community

A new leaflet promoting active travel top tips for young people has been launched by the popular John Cattle’s Skate Club, thanks to grant funding from the council.

The leaflet features advice and information that has been put together by young people at the popular skate club run by John Cattle.

Ward: Young people shown us about active travel

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“This is a great initiative by a much-loved Island club and it is brilliant how the young people have shown us a thing or two about choosing active travel. “I really hope this encourages other youngsters to spread the active travel message with their friends, family and local community. We’re proud to support John Cattle’s Skate Club with this initiative.”

Cattle: Best way to use your board when getting around

John Cattle, founder of the Skate Club, said:

“The number of children, young people (and not so young!) who are taking up skateboarding on the Island is growing. It really is fantastic to see. We want everyone to have a good time when they skate and part of that is making sure they skate safe. “These leaflets are a handy guide and a little reminder of the best way to use your board when getting around. It’s been great to be supported once again by Isle of Wight Council, and we look forward to more collaboration. We’d love to put the Island on the map as a place that really embraces skateboarding as a sport and a way of a life”.

Skating legend

Skate Club is run by veteran professional skateboarder John Cattle and his team. John has been skateboarding since an early age, and officially started the skateboard company, Wight Trash in early 2004.

Lessons take place every week at West Wight Sports Centre in Freshwater, and at St. Marks Church Hall in Wootton, as well as at other venues, after school clubs, and events across the Isle of Wight.

More information on the skate club can be found at their Facebook page.

The leaflets were produced through the Isle of Wight Council’s Isle be Active initiative, which forms part of a wider programme of sustainable transport interventions being delivered by the Isle of Wight Council up to 2020, after securing £1.35 million funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) Access Fund for Sustainable Travel.

For further information on current projects, please visit the Website.

The Isle of Wight council share the above news. Ed