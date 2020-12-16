Isle of Wight councillor incorrectly tells residents ‘hot drinks are beneficial because the virus doesn’t like high temperatures’

The Isle of Wight Conservative councillor for Havenstreet and Ashey ward, Vanessa Churchman, has in her latest newsletter to residents, shared debunked misinformation about Coronavirus (Covid-19).

She states:

“I remember reading somewhere at the start of all this that cups of hot tea / coffee are beneficial (but not too hot) because the virus does not like high temperatures.”

Most people would expect those in a position of responsibility to ensure they have their fact-checked claims like this before advising members of the public.

Brannon: Potentially dangerous disinformation

Resident in the ward, Colleen Brannon, told News OnTheWight,

“I’m sure Cllr Churchman meant well, but with so much disinformation about, potentially dangerous disinformation, I think it’s more important than ever that our public officials do everything they can to make sure the information they are passing on to Island residents is accurate, responsible and helpful, and I would really expect better of elected Cllrs than this. “Is the council officially advising Island residents to drink more tea to protect ourselves from Covid? If so, I think I must be immune!”

Fact checked

The misinformation shared by Cllr Churchman was debunked way back in March 2020 by Full Fact. They said,

We can’t find any scientific evidence that warm water can cure or prevent diseases caused by viruses, although hot drinks can be a comfort to those suffering with coughs and colds.

The claim about the virus not liking high temperatures was also debunked later the same month:

We don’t yet know what temperatures the virus can withstand, but it’s worth noting that several of the countries with confirmed cases have warmer climates where the temperature can reach 27ºC. Sun exposure is therefore unlikely to protect you from or cure Covid-19.

News OnTheWight contacted to Cllr Churchman to ask whether and where she fact-checked the information and will update once we hear back.