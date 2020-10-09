Isle of Wight councillor jubilant after campaign against ‘dreadful proposals’ wins

“We’ve won!” — that’s the message from the councillor involved in the fight to remove houses on Seaclose Park after the council does a u-turn.

Cllr Mathew Price said during the campaign, ideas and suggestions had come forward to use the site for additional recreational leisure and sports facilities and these were now being looked at further.

He also said the Island could now look forward to welcoming back the Isle of Wight Festival to its home in 2021.

U-turn from IWC

Yesterday (Thursday), the Isle of Wight Council backtracked on its desire to build houses on Seaclose Park, after the Newport community came out in force to oppose the development.

Proposed as part of the draft Newport Harbour Masterplan, now set to go before the council’s cabinet in November, more than 40 houses could have been built on the entrance to the park on Fairlee Road.

3,100-strong petition

A petition with more than 3,100 signatures, started by Cllr Matthew Price, led the campaign to have the proposals removed and has yielded success.

In response to news of the u-turn Cllr Price posted a ‘positive update’ on the petition’s change.org page to say they had won their campaign against the ‘dreadful proposals’.

He thanked the community and members of Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council for their support and the Isle of Wight Council for listening to residents and acting decisively.

Price: It was not correct location for development of this kind

He said:

“The council was right to have a plan that explored all options to regenerate Newport Harbour. It is also right in seeking to build much-needed local housing. “The problem was Seaclose — a much-loved and well-used local amenity site — was not the correct location for development of this kind, which is far better suited to brownfield land.”

