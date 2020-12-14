Isle of Wight Covid Marshalls use their ‘powers of persuasion’ to keep things in order

Covid support officers have been out on Isle of Wight streets helping residents and business keep safe – with no enforcemnt powers but with powers of persuasion.

As people head to the Island’s town centres for Christmas shopping, some of the council’s officers have been monitoring busy areas, reminding people of the safety measures as well as advising businesses on the best way to comply with current restrictions.

Stewart: Support officers using their ‘powers of persuasion’

Isle of Wight Council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, said it has been good seeing the support officers out and about in the community, using their ‘powers of persuasion’ as they do not have enforcement powers, like the police, to keep things in order.

He said,

“They have been working closely with the police and there is a really good level of communication through the agencies. “So far, I am not aware of any critical or negative attitudes they have had to put up with, a number of these officers are staff who have changed roles to do that so they are being well-received. “We found in the summer when we did the beach marshals that the public was really pleased and it gave them that bit of reassurance. I think the same thing happened here. “It is really a good team effort and it is all feeding into that role we have now to keep those levels down so it was a good call to have them and we are pleased to have done that.”

Bryant: Doing what they need to do

Director of public health for the Island, Simon Bryant, said the officers were doing what they need to do and will be helpful understanding the local situation, should further action need to be taken.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0