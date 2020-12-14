Isle of Wight MP urges those eligible to have the flu jab

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is urging all Islanders with long-term health conditions to have the flu vaccine before Christmas.

Mr Seely’s request comes as Public Health England analysis shows 6 in 10 deaths from flu are among people with underlying conditions.

Can lead to serious complications

Flu is a highly infectious disease which can lead to serious complications for those living with a long-term health condition, including:

respiratory and heart conditions

diabetes

kidney disease

liver disease

chronic neurological disease like multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy

Seely: Both viruses can be deadly for some

Mr Seely said,

“This winter we are facing twice the risk with flu and Covid-19 potentially circulating in our communities. We know that both of these viruses can be deadly for some so it’s important that people have the flu vaccine to protect themselves, and also the Covid-19 vaccine as it becomes available. “While the take up of the flu vaccine has been the highest ever this year, only 48% of people with a long-term health condition under the age of 65 have had the jab. “I would urge everyone who is eligible for the free flu vaccine to please take it.”

Saliba: The best defence against what can be a serious illness

Dr Vanessa Saliba, Head of Flu at Public Health England said,

“The flu vaccine is the best defence against what can be a serious illness, especially for those living with long-term health conditions, such as respiratory diseases, diabetes and liver disease. “People living with long-term health conditions are also at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and having both flu and Covid-19 at the same time is associated with a greater risk of more severe illness and death. Therefore, it is more important than ever to get vaccinated against flu.”

For more information about the flu vaccine see the Website.

