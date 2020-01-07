Isle of Wight crafters needed for Wildlife Trust exhibition and yarn bombing events

Are you a nifty knitter or first-class at crochet? Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust is seeking local textiles enthusiasts to take part in a new craft initiative celebrating our marine environment: Weave-A-Fish.

With its huge array of amazing wildlife and important habitats, the Solent is a very special place for nature.

Secrets of the Solent

However, as most of these marine wonders are under the waves they remain unknown to many people.

The Trust is raising awareness about this hidden world through its project Secrets of the Solent, and is now calling on local crafters to lend a hand with a new part of the project.

Exhibitions and yarn-bombing

Later this year, the Trust will be creating several underwater scenes for exhibitions and yarn-bombing events across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

These will be composed of pieces crafted by local people: participants simply need to choose a Solent species, create it using textiles, and post it to the Trust.

Fully credited

Every piece will have a tag crediting its maker, the reason they chose the species, and the time they spent crafting it, so participants should send in these details with their creations.

The Trust can supply wildlife information and patterns to provide inspiration, and can also offer craft groups an introductory talk and budget for materials.

Get in touch

For more information please contact Emily Stroud, Community Engagement Officer, on emily.stroud@hiwwt.org.uk or 01489 774446.

Weave-A-Fish forms part of Secrets of the Solent, a four-year project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. More information can be found at can be found on the Website.

Image: cfiesler under CC BY 2.0