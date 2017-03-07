Isle of Wight farmers tell Wightlink ferry service is vital

James Osman shares this news from the National Farmers’ Union. Ed

Members of the NFU have met with Wightlink to emphasise how an affordable ferry service is vital to Island farmers.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield met Isle of Wight NFU members at Kemphill Farm, near Ryde, home of beef farmer Ron Holland, on 2nd March.

Isle of Wight NFU adviser James Osman said,

“It was really good to get the opportunity to explain the needs of Isle of Wight farmers in relation to the ferry service. Many of our members sail across the Solent frequently with livestock, machinery and produce, so it’s vitally important that we have an efficient, reliable and cost effective ferry service.”

Farming shapes the countryside

There are around 200 farms on the Island, producing food and employing local people. Farming also shapes the countryside and farmers care for the environment at the heart of the Island’s tourism industry.

Isle of Wight NFU chairman and commercial livestock farmer Matt Legge added:

“As Island farmers, we have a competitive disadvantage to our mainland counterparts owing to the extra costs of transport to and from the Isle of Wight. We’re really pleased to have been able to engage with Wightlink and it’s great that our concerns have been taken on board. Our discussion around rates for NFU farmer members and livestock vehicles has been a big step in the right direction.”

Wightlink CEO: “A very useful meeting”

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield said:

“It was a very useful meeting to understand some of the specific transport challenges that IW farmers are facing. Wightlink wants to provide the best possible service for all of our customers.”

Image: Left to right: IOW NFU Chairman, Matt Legge, Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield and IOW beef farmer, Ron Holland.