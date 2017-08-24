Isle of Wight GCSE results look to be ‘stronger than previous years’

The council share this latest news about 2017 GCSE results. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, Councillor Paul Brading, has congratulated students across the Island for their performance in their GCSE examinations, received today (24 August 2017).

Councillor Brading said:

“I’d like to congratulate all of our Island GCSE pupils for their hard work, dedication and achievement. “Whilst this year’s results cannot be compared with previous years due to the changes in grading, early indications are that Island pupils have risen to the challenge, achieving results that will help them to move towards the futures they want; into further education opportunities, training or to work. “There have been lots of changes for this cohort of pupils to adapt to, not just the change in grading for English and Maths, but also the more demanding content that was introduced nationally from September 2015 and the way in which it’s examined. Our young people have done exceptionally well to take up this challenge. “Due to the changes in grading this year, the ability to fairly compare this year’s results with past years is challenging. However; early indications from schools on the Island suggest that the underlying trend in outcomes will be stronger than previous years. “We are committed to delivering educational excellence on the Island and early indications from this year’s GCSE results suggest that further improvements have been secured. With that in mind, I’d like to thank our dedicated school staff; our teachers and support staff, who have helped and guided pupils towards their individual successes this year.”

New grading for maths and English

This year, a new method of GCSE grading for the subjects of mathematics, English Language and English Literature has been introduced by the Department for Education. For the first time, results in these subjects have been rated using a scale of 1-9, with 9 being at the very top of the scale. This new grading system does not correlate directly with the former A*-G grades that were used.

These changes have been brought about because the content of these subjects has been changed. More demanding curriculum content was introduced by the Government and examination boards in these subjects and the change in grading reflects this.

Future reforms

The content of other subjects has remained unchanged so these are being graded on the A* to G scale. However, future years will see these subjects being reformed in the same way, with more demanding subject content and a change in grading. The more demanding content this year, coupled with the changes in grading, mean that comparisons with previous years are unreliable.

The Delivering Educational Excellence Strategic Plan for School Improvement aims to deliver all schools rated as good by Ofsted and at least 25 per cent as outstanding over the current term of the council.

Over 1,200 students on the Island sat their Key Stage 4 examinations this summer.