Isle of Wight Green Party calls for urgent action on youth mental health support

With reports that one in 13 eighteen year olds have had PTSD, we need to make take a radical action to tackle the mental health crisis in our schools.

Young Islanders have been failed by numerous governments who have ignored the mental health crisis for too long.

Cameron Palin, 16, Campaigns Officer for Isle of Wight Green Party, says,

“On the Island I have seen first hand how young people have been failed by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and CAMHS. “I’ve seen how the GPs could work closer with mental health support, hospital and schools. Young people are pushed to their limits by this failing, furthered by the pressures of school, testing, social media, peer pressure and so many other factors. “We must have mandatory timetabled lessons to learn about mental health and how we can help deal with it. As well as many other extremely important topic which effect our everyday lives. “It’s time for Our MP, Council and government to take action before the damage is irreparable.”

