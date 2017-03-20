Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed
The Isle of Wight Green Party are launching their Green Vision for the IW Council elections in May this week, with a set of positive policies from strong candidates with proven track records running charities, project management, business intelligence, telecoms and energy engineering, and the military.
Five key focus areas
The Party has set out five key focus areas (economy, transport, services, environment and ethics) with a focus on fighting national government austerity cuts, at the same time as providing solutions to build up resilience for the Island.
Particular priorities will be to oppose fracking and oil drilling in our countryside, put empty properties back into use, and to continue the work the Green Party has already done to support the future of services such as the Ice Rink, Adult services and Children’s Centres at the heart of their communities.
Good, affordable, locally grown food should be accessible for people with the most limited of incomes, through food co-operatives and local assemblies, and equipping residents with the skills to cook and grow their own food.
Affordable alternative forms of transport to the car – such as cycle paths and railways – would be promoted by Green Councillors, and they would continue to challenge the unaccountable monopolies which dominate both our ferries and bus services across the Island.
The IW Green Party believe the future economy of the Island must be based on low carbon engineering and manufacturing industries, such as renewable technology and energy efficiency, in addition to promoting the Island as an international centre of sustainable and accessible tourism.
Candidates in 24 wards
The local party has seen a huge growth in support since coming third in the 2015 General Election with over 9,000 Islanders choosing to vote Green.
There will be Green candidates to vote for in over 24 council wards, which is the most in the history of the Island Green Party. In the last local elections in 2013, there was only one Green candidate put forward.
Range of skills
Green candidates have a wide variety of qualifications and skills which include, but are not limited to, a number of project managers, former RAF intelligence analyst, Chief Executive of a national mental health charity, entrepreneurs and business owners, beekeepers, spoken word artist, a team official for the Wightlink Raiders, telecoms engineer, artistic director of the IW Shakespeare Company, peace workers and a renewable energy consultant.
Competency and compassion
Prospective Parliamentary candidate for the IW Green Party, Vix Lowthion, who is co-ordinating the Green campaign, said,
“The outstanding quality of our team of candidates is reflected in the strength of the solutions which we are offering to a society which is increasingly divided and unequal.
“Green councillors will speak up for our Island with competency and compassion, protecting the most vulnerable people and our countryside, and investing in Green jobs. We need Green Voices for our Green Island, and after 4th May I am confident that we will see a Green breakthrough onto our local Council.”
More information, and a detailed Vision document, will be available on the Green Party website from 25th March 2017. Or email info@isleofwight.greenparty.org.uk
Monday, 20th March, 2017 1:59pm
By Vix Lowthion
billy builder
20.Mar.2017 2:23pm
As with any/all elections based on the first passed the post system, having more than two candidates per seat can lead to an undesirable result. That is, if there is one right of centre Tory candidate and say four centre->left (libdem, independent, green & labour) candidates, then the Tory is almost certain to win as their vote will not be split. If the centre-left want to win then the parties need to come to an accommodation in each seat
Steve Goodman
20.Mar.2017 2:36pm
As is becoming increasingly apparent, it’s time for us to help everyone get greener, if it’s not too late already.
Robin Lenox
20.Mar.2017 3:06pm
Where do you get the idea that Lib dems are centre left. They proved in 2010 that they are tory supporters and helped the wanton destruction that they and the tories enjoyed so much. They will be whatever colour suits the occasion and a chance to get power where they don’t get the votes.
juliancritchley
20.Mar.2017 2:34pm
Sadly, the people who’ll be celebrating this the most will be the Tories.
There’s no room under FPTP on the island to split the non-Tory vote. There will be Tory councillors come May who are there because the Green vote was greater than the difference between them and the Labour candidate who had the only realistic chance of beating them.
Voters who are inclined to vote Green should first check the local results from 2013. Anywhere except where there is no Labour candidate, a vote for the Greens is essentially a vote for the Conservatives.
Steve Goodman
20.Mar.2017 2:55pm
‘Sadly, and stupidly, there’s increasingly less for people to be celebrating, largely because of Tory type voting and our less than representative flawed system.
Although there’s little hope of room for improvement under FPTP on the island and beyond, there may well be fewer Tory councillors come May because the urgent need for greener voting and action is growing and is the only realistic chance of improving everyone’s chances of a worthwhile future.
Voters who are inclined to vote Green should just do it, because a vote for the Greens is essentially a vote for everyone, and everything important.’
electrickery
20.Mar.2017 2:45pm
It’s certainly true that First-past-the-Post has served this country very badly over the years and continues to do so.
So it’s no surprise that the most organised (ie well-funded) party is dead against any other voting system, thus ensuring that there will be no change so long as they are in power.
But that’s hardly an excuse for letting them get away with it for evermore. Vote-splitting is a serious problem, but does anyone see any credible opposition amongst factionalised Labour, random LibDems or exploded UKIP? The Green Party offers a rational, sustainable, equitable policy base (which includes moving towards some form of PR), and has enough support to field candidates in almost every ward and parliamentary constituency.
If you want change, the only way is GREEN!
juliancritchley
20.Mar.2017 2:51pm
I’m absolutely with you on PR (I was appalled the LibDems destroyed a once-in-a-generation opportunity for change by putting the risible AV to a referendum).
But then, Green Party policy and Labour party policy are very similar in lots of ways. There is probably more agreement than disagreement.
However, until there is a voting system which will allow voters to express preferences for less significant differences between multiple parties, then in the vast majority of seats both here, and around the country, the Greens merely split the left non-Tory vote, and allow the Tories to win by default.
It’s not fair, but life isn’t fair. In our imperfect system, if you want change from the Tories, the very last thing you should do is vote Green, because it’s almost guaranteed to ensure a Tory gets elected.
electrickery
20.Mar.2017 3:06pm
It’s a bit tricky to say what Labour policies are, but it’s true that Greens lean towards Social Democracy. Labour, however, have nothing to gain by pursuing PR, so if we want a more representative voting system, at some stage we will have to elect the only group that will bring it about. Ticking the blue box just perpetuates the current faulty system.