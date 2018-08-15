Isle of Wight Greens selects their parliamentary candidate

Vix Lowthion (pictured right) shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Green Party. In her own words. Ed

Freshwater mum of three Vix Lowthion, 41, has been selected for the third consecutive time to represent the Green Party in a General Election.

In the latest Island-wide ballot of Green Party members, Miss Lowthion won selection with 96% of the vote.

Former candidate

Vix previously stood for Parliament in the 2015 and 2017 General Elections, increasing the Green vote from around 900 in 2010 to almost 13,000 last year.

This is one of the highest Green votes in the entire United Kingdom, second only to Caroline Lucas MP in Brighton.

Background

Miss Lowthion is a secondary school teacher with twenty years’ experience, currently teaching A level History to students in Newport. Raised on a tenant dairy farm, she is a single parent with three young boys and is a Parish Councillor in the West Wight.

Vix has supported children and young people across the country as the Green Party national spokesperson for Education since 2016.

Campaigning for Islanders

On the Island, she has been a prominent member of campaigns against school cuts, NHS privatisation, and oil drilling.

Vix has also promoted wildlife protection, locally owned green businesses and social equality in her campaigns.

James: “The Island’s first female MP”

Daniel James, Chair of the Isle of Wight Green Party, said:

“We are very lucky to have Vix fighting for the Island’s interests in the national arena. Her consistent performance as an advocate of local people and their needs has been inspirational, not just to us, but to people right across the country. “I am confident that the support of Islanders for Vix representing them in Westminster will continue to grow, and we’ll have the Island’s first female MP before long.”

Lowthion: “Overwhelmed to get such strong support”

Vix Lowthion welcomed the news of the selection:

“I am overwhelmed to get such strong support to stand for the Island in the next General Election. In these times when our public services, our nation’s stability and our position in the world are threatened, Green values are more vital than ever. “A Green MP for the Isle of Wight is our best opportunity to fight for both our green Island and for the people who live here.”

Vix can be followed on Facebook @votevix and Twitter @vixl