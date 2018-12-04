Isle of Wight home care service rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ by CQC

An Isle of Wight care service has been rated ‘good’, and ‘outstanding’ for caring, by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

Everycare Isle of Wight is a domiciliary care service, that provides personal care to people living in their own homes — including those with sensory impairment, physical and learning disabilities and dementia.

At the time of the inspection, the service was providing care and support to 79 people.

Also found to be safe

The service was found to be safe, with medicines dispensed correctly and a daily medication audit to ensure people received their medicines in a timely and safe manner.

Those using the service praised the consistently caring, compassionate, and kind actions of staff, with the service rated outstanding in this category.

Staff are positive and supportive

Inspectors said all interactions, without exception, were positive and supportive. Staff knew people well and were aware of what was important to them. They spoke to people in a calm and compassionate manner.

Staff always stayed for the amount of time allocated and never missed a call. Residents said they were called if someone was delayed.

Welfare checks

Where people were identified as particularly vulnerable or at risk due to illness or a change in their circumstances, the service conducted ‘welfare checks’ to ensure people were safe and their needs were met effectively.

People were encouraged to remain as independent as possible, in line with their abilities.

Managing director, David Bean, said:

“I’m really pleased as it obviously shows how amazing our Island carers are at supporting the most vulnerable of our Island community. “I think we may be the first home care service on the Island to receive an outstanding rating under ‘Is this service caring’.”

