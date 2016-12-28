Police called following death of young woman

Another tragic death to report on the Isle of Wight. Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with family and friends.

Purple flowers

This in from the police in their own words. Our thoughts are with family and friends. Ed

Police officers were called at 10.10am this morning (Wednesday) to an address in Chestnut Close, Ventnor following the death of a 25 year-old woman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Image: mr911 under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 28th December, 2016 4:56pm

Isle of Wight News, Ventnor

.

