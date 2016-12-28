Police called following death of young woman

This in from the police in their own words. Our thoughts are with family and friends. Ed
Police officers were called at 10.10am this morning (Wednesday) to an address in Chestnut Close, Ventnor following the death of a 25 year-old woman.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
Wednesday, 28th December, 2016 4:56pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eRz
Filed under: Isle of Wight News, Top story, Ventnor
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓