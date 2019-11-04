Isle of Wight leisure centres and County Hall ‘safe places’ for adults with learning disabilities

County Hall and all Isle of Wight Council leisure centres will form part of a network of Safe Places where adults with learning disabilities can find support if they feel vulnerable or unsafe while they are out and about in the community.

Launched today (Monday 4 November), People Matter, Isle of Wight Safeguarding Adults Board, Healthwatch and Inclusion Outright have trained both County Hall front desk staff and Isle Hub staff to communicate and support those who seek a trusted location.

Find Safe Places on the App

A Safe Place sticker will be displayed at County Hall while a free app is also available to download at the App store and Google Play so people can locate one of the Safe Places Island-wide.

Newport’s O2 shop has offered to help anyone download it.

Tozer: Full to access services without stigma

Dr Carol Tozer, the council’s director for adult social services, said:

“This is a fantastic initiative and something that I’m proud for the council to be the first on the Island to support. “I look forward to seeing stickers prominently displayed throughout the Island so that it’s clear the Isle of Wight is inclusive and supportive of people to lead their lives to the full to access services without stigma and with support of their individual needs.”

Above news shared by the Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed