Isle of Wight Leisure Centres to reopen to existing members

Dust off your gym gear, dig out your trainers and get ready – 1Leisure is getting set to reopen on Tuesday 28th July.

Ensuring our customers and staff remain safe is our number one priority and we have carefully considered a range of strict new health and safety measures to ensure we adhere to government guidance to contain the spread of coronavirus and protect the Island.

Existing members initially

This includes reopening 1Leisure Medina, Newport, The Heights, Sandown, and Westridge, Ryde, in a phased way with only the three Tone Zone gyms available to existing members initially.

Sessions must be booked in advance using the online booking system to control numbers.

Our safety measures will include additional cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at regular intervals, changes to the layout of the equipment and a cap on the number of users attending at any one time to ensure social distancing can be adhered to.

The centres will also comply with the government’s Test and Trace measures using the details available from members’ accounts.

Babington: Need to test our processes

Stuart Babington, facility manager, said:

“We need to test our processes to ensure the way we manage the flow of people through the site is Covid-secure. “We have put in place measures to ensure our members remain safe during their visit while creating a relaxed and supportive environment to exercise in. “We have been working hard to get the centres up and ready to be able to offer the full suite of Tone Zone equipment to our members. “Over the coming weeks we expect to be able to reinstate more services, including classes and swimming, in line with government guidance.”

Membership fees remain frozen

Monthly One Card membership fees will remain frozen as the whole 1Leisure offer is not available as it normally would be.

One Card members can purchase a lower priced £20 monthly subscription or a ‘pay as you go’ per session fee of £5. However, at this time, the centres cannot offer memberships to new customers.

Helpful videos welcoming people back to the centres and highlighting the safeguards in place can also be viewed on the 1Leisure Facebook page, Instagram account and website.

Stewart: Confident our centres are Covid-secure

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming our valued members back to our leisure centres once more. “We are confident our centres are Covid-secure and have all measures in place to maintain social distancing for everyone’s safety.”

Not available

Please note that at this time, the following will not be available:

Fitness classes.

Pool and swimming.

Racket sports.

Health suite.

Members will be asked to use hand sanitiser on arrival, before and after touching equipment and before they leave the centre. Members will also be required to clean all equipment before and after each use.

Opening times

Medina and The Heights will be open 6am to 9pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. Westridge will be open 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit the centre’s social channels: Facebook @1Leisure, Instagram @1Leisure, Twitter @1_Leisure, YouTube @1Leisure or the Website.

Image: Danielle Cerullo under CC BY 2.0