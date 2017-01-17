Isle of Wight man jailed for sexual offences against young girls

This in from Hampshire Police on behalf of Sussex Police. Ed

A man from the Isle of Wight is starting a prison sentence for sexual offences against young girls in Crawley, North West London and Kent, between 15 and 25 years ago.

Richard Jones, 63, formerly known as Richard Ernest Bloch, now of Grange Road, Shanklin, but who used to live at Colwyn Close and also Francis Edwards Way, both in Crawley, until 1996, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 12 January.

Registered sex offender for life

He was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years and will be a registered sex offender for life, having been convicted of nine sexual offences, seven of indecent assault and two of gross indecency, against four girls known to him, aged between six and 11 between 1991 and 2002.

Six of the indecent assault offences were committed against three of the girls, all in Crawley, between 1991 and 1995.

Other offences

The two gross indecency offences and one indecent assault were committed against the fourth girl, at an address in Ruislip, Middlesex, and at an address in Sissinghurst, Kent, between 2000 and 2002.

Will take seriously all reports of sexual offences

Detective Sergeant Sian Harding of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigation Unit said;

“Jones, who was known as Bloch until he changed his name in 1995, befriended the girl’s families, worked his way into their confidence and systematically abused them, in most cases over a period of two or more years, for his own gratification. “This came to light in 2015 when police were investigating an unrelated matter which is still under investigation. “We will always take seriously all reports of sexual offences, from however long ago, and try to investigate wherever possible, to seek to achieve justice for the victims if we can.” “If anyone has other information or concerns that they would like to raise on learning of Jones’ sentencing, then please contact me in confidence on 01273 404123.”

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0